The general public is notified that the next Electrical Wireman’s Examination will be held at the TA Marryshow Community College (TAMCC), Tanteen, St George’s, at 9 am as follows:

Tuesday , 24 October : Theoretical Examination (Hall of the Department of Tourism & Hospitality Studies)

: Theoretical Examination (Hall of the Department of Tourism & Hospitality Studies) Thursday , 27 October : Practical Examination (Electrical Laboratory)

: Practical Examination (Electrical Laboratory) Friday, 28 October: Practical Examination (Electrical Laboratory, if necessary)

Persons desirous of sitting this exam must register at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Botanical Gardens, and St George’s or at the Revenue Office, Carriacou no later than Friday, 21 October 2022.

A registration fee of EC$175 must be paid at the Treasury Department or Revenue Offices, including Carriacou.

Applicants are reminded that they must be at least 21 years old and also to present their letter of recommendation from a Licenced Electrician/Wireman upon registration.

Further information can be obtained from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Physical Development. Tel: 4402271 ext. 26017/26018

GIS