by Linda Straker

Existing cleaning staff fearful for lives because of uncertain information concerning Covid-19 at the time

2014 Procurement legislation allows for one service provider “owing to a sudden unforeseen event” and extreme urgent need for goods, works or services

Service was contracted to FAITH Development Corporation Inc.

Former Education Minister Emmalin Pierre has explained that the Government of Grenada adopted single or sole sourcing procurement procedures to contract the cleaning and sanitising services of schools during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic because of the urgency to get the service.

The 2014 Procurement legislation explains the circumstances when and how Government can procure using one supplier, contractor, or service provider. The law states that such a procuring format can be used “owing to a sudden unforeseen event” and “there is extreme urgent need” for goods, works or services to be procured.

“Because of the urgency, the other available methods of procurement allowed by the provisions of this Act are impractical or would cause delay, and the circumstances that gave rise to the urgency were not foreseeable and were not the result of dilatory conduct on the part of the procuring entity,” are the circumstances for single source contracts in the legislation.

“All of those will be considered special emergency situations, special circumstances. For example, special circumstances of replacing people immediately because you don’t want a school to go without a sanitiser the next morning. Cabinet would have deliberated and taken a decision to go that route,” she explained during a news conference on Thursday, 24 August 2022.

The service was contracted to a Community Based Organisation, FAITH Development Corporation Inc. Pierre acknowledged that she is acquainted with the people who set up and registered the entity, which is also involved in the training of young people locally and externally.

“I have heard comments that this company was set up to do the sanitising, that is totally false …we found ourselves in a crisis just about a week before schools reopened when stakeholders said to us that they would not return to school if we don’t sanitise inside and outside,” Pierre admitted that existing cleaning staff at the time was fearful for their lives because of the uncertain information concerning Covid-19.

The stakeholders also demanded that there would be continuous cleaning or sanitising at educational institutions. After cleansing schools for reopening, the company was eventually contracted to provide the service continuously.

The 2022 Estimate of Revenue and Expenditure shows that more than EC$2.9 million was assigned for Contracts, Outsourcing, and Other Services for the Ministry of Education under the Schools Administration and Management Unit for 2020, but it was reduced to less than EC$1 million in 2022.

In March 2020, Grenada declared a State of Emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Grenada and many other governments accepted this declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as unforeseeable or unexpected.

Because of the state of emergency declaration, in the final quarter of 2020, it was announced by the then ruling New National Party (NNP) that Section 10 or the Escape Clause in the Fiscal Responsibility Legislation (FRL) will be suspended.

Section 10 of the FRL provides for the Minister of Finance by Order, to suspend for a period not exceeding one fiscal year, fiscal rules, targets, and corrective measures under Sections 7 and 8, where– (a) a natural disaster, public health epidemic, or war as a result of which a state of emergency Receipts and expenditures excluded from fiscal rules and targets.