On 10 August 2022, The Grenada Green Group (G3) awarded Charcoals Grill-to-Go food outlet in Spiceland Mall, Grand Anse a Certificate of Appreciation. The Certificate was presented to Mark Assing the Manager of the business.

This is the second phase of this initiative, introduced by G3 to recognise businesses and individuals who have kept their premises conspicuously free from litter over a period of time, and to those who have urged others to do so. In this case, the Certificate was in recognition of scrupulous cleanliness, use of paper bags rather than plastic, and the use of bamboo rather than plastic eating utensils.

G3 supports the use of biodegradable materials. The avoidance of single-use plastics — ahead of legislation — is to be encouraged. We would like to make these awards the highest accolades in recognising various businesses as clean and litter-free.

The Manager of Charcoals Grill-to-Go, Mr Assing, conveyed his happiness for receiving this award and pledged to maintain his standards. The award was presented by Maria Davies and Kenia Charles of the Grenada Green Group.

Kenia Charles, Vice President of G3 mentioned that several more businesses are in the pipeline to receive Certificates of Appreciation in the upcoming weeks. She hopes that with these incentives, other businesses will be motivated to step up and be ambassadors for cleanliness and implement anti-litter practices. She also appealed to the general public to send their recommendations of businesses that fit these criteria to the Grenada Green Group at [email protected] for consideration.

Grenada Green Group (G3)