by Curlan Campbell

Week-long reunion of Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS)

11 out of 25 teachers selected for award

Glenda Mason-Francis, a veteran teacher of over 30 years honoured by former students

The week-long reunion in Grenada evoked fond memories. It helped stir emotions that revived old friendships and reignited friendly rivalry from classroom mischief at the Grenada Boys Secondary School (GBSS).

The GBSS Class reunion comprising former students from the early 60s to the 90s brought together over 60 old boys and girls residing within Grenada and the Diaspora for the first time in over 50 years.

The week of activities started with a Meet and Greet on 10 August at the Wild Orchid Restaurant in Annandale Falls. On 11 August, there was a Career Development forum and general assembly at the GBSS, followed by a Sporting event at the Tanteen playing field. On the 12th, a Picnic at Bathway Beach was followed by a Zoom Online Forum, “A call to national service,” led by GBSS old boys in the Diaspora. A Gala dinner and dance on the 13th was well attended. Finally, an Ecumenical Service was held at the St George’s Anglican Church on the 14th, followed by an appearance at the Julien Fedon play held at the Trade Centre, directed by a GBSS old boy, Christopher DeRiggs.

This was undoubtedly the hallmark of the reunion organised by the GBSS Alumni International Foundation (AIF), which was born on 26 February 2021, out of the need to provide guidance and mentorship to the next generation of students at the institution. The thought of reuniting graduates of the GBSS was envisioned by the founding members of the foundation since 2012, especially embraced by geologist Dr Raymond Nurse, a Grenadian based in Germany, whose exploits in the area of geological science and engineering can be seen worldwide.

“Some of us haven’t seen each other for the last 40-50 years and we hope to maintain that level of friendship going forward and consolidate the work of the GBSS Alumni International Foundation. The idea is to incorporate every generation of graduates onboard in supporting this worthy cause of giving back to our alma mater.”

The formation of the GBSS Alumni International Foundation was the brainchild of Dr Carl Roberts who started a recruitment drive to help mobilised the wider membership to make this reunion possible. Past students selected to boost the administrative team includes Minister for Economic Development, Lennox Andrews, Texas-based endocrinologist Dr Timothy Daniel, Colorado-based top business executive and Engineer, Everod Samuel, Johnny Walker, Joseph Noel, Edwin Frank, Michele Fraser, Dr Zorina Frederick, Geoffrey Prudhomme, and Lincoln Depradine.

The first attempt at a reunion in 2021 was postponed because of the travel restrictions that were imposed by countries worldwide due to the global pandemic, but as faith would have it, the foundation was able to host the reunion in Grenada in August 2022 successfully.

Dr Carl Roberts was pleased with the outcome of the reunion, which took months of planning. He said one of the major highlights of the reunion was the ability to reunite former students and teachers of the GBSS at a Gala dinner held at the Aquarium. The event was attended by approximately 80 people, which culminated with the presentation of plaques to 11 out of 25 teachers who were selected for an award. The recipient was presented with a beautifully engraved plaque and a US$50 gift card. The prestigious awards were received by Maria Mason-Noel; Glenda Mason-Francis; Elizabeth Henry-Greenidge; Edward Lord; Leon Cornwall; Basil Bonaparte; Dr Guido Marcelle; Terrence Moore; Ambrose Phillip; Wayne “Bushy” Williams; Christopher De Riggs.

“The satisfaction and delight on their faces were gratifying enough to me. The awardees had a wonderful night filled with great food, entertainment, and camaraderie,” Dr Roberts said.

Former Latin teacher at the GBSS, Glenda Mason-Francis, a veteran teacher of over 30 years, was certainly delighted to have been honoured by some of her former students. After completing her studies at UWI Jamaica she started her career as a teacher at the GBSS from 1965 to 1984. She thereafter became the principal of the Anglican High School until her retirement in 1999. Shortly after receiving her award, Mason-Francis said she was reduced to tears after not being able to find the words to express her gratitude.

“It was a great honour for me to be remembered and awarded by the people I have taught. Some of them have been in my life since the age of ten and today some of them are already in their 60s. Teaching has been my life and I love it.”

Dr Zorina Frederick, a past Form 6 student from 1978-1980 whose studies included Economics and Geography, expressed her delight about being reunited with some of the students that she prefect at the GBSS, and feels very proud of their achievements in life.

For past students like Dr Carl Roberts, the gala event brought blissful memories from his tenure at GBSS 50 years ago.

“Just as we had teachers we will always remember, so too some events and moments that helped to shape our lives: time spent in the wing learning carpentry, speech night, memorable soccer matches, classroom “tomfoolery,” discussions, fights, etc. I remembered the day clearly when, after playing a soccer match at Old Trafford, we went to the spout at the CSA to swim. It was something we did often. On that day, however, I remembered saving the life of one of our classmates and, in so doing, my life was spared as well. The truth is, we both nearly drown that day,” he said.

“Nonetheless, we got thru GBSS with a good education that prepared us for the future. Many of us went on to college in faraway countries, married, and had children. We joined the workforce, balanced caring for our family at home while at the same time learning to manage a professional career at work. Sometimes doing multiple things at the same time!” he continued.

Everod Samuel and his wife Claudia Samuel, both Grenadian engineers, were eager to share their memorable moments at the GBSS after having returned to Grenada after many years abroad. The couple is 2 of the top business executives in the engineering field in the US state of Colorado having founded Samuel Engineering Inc, a multidiscipline engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) company executing heavy industrial projects in the USA and around the globe.

Everod Samuel graduated from the GBSS in 1980 while his wife Claudia Samuel transferred to the GBSS in 1975 from the Anglican High School to study Chemistry and Mathematics at A level. “Being given the opportunity to study Chemistry and Maths at the GBSS was great, I had the opportunity of being part of the very first drama group with Christopher De Riggs who was leading it at the time…When you listen to the words of the school song, and then also the school motto non-palma sine labore: no reward without labour this was very inspirational and has helped me in my career,” Samuel said.

Through Samuel Engineering Inc., the couple has decided to sponsor a competition for the boys in every form of the GBSS to encourage students to seek to improve in their academic pursuits constantly. “Starting this September we will sponsor this competition and there will be prize monies for the most improved student and everyone will have the opportunity to participate in their class,” Samuel said.

Dr Carl Roberts indicated that going forward the foundation, will continue to enhance the mentorship programme, provide ongoing assistance to the families of students in need, and support the GBSS faculty and staff in every way possible by seeking to upgrade the laboratory, and library, and provide sporting equipment, and delivering on a thorough list of stated objectives provided by the staff.

He said, “Our next task to ensure that the successful reunion gains achieve maximum impact would be central to a ‘Career Day Exposition’ that will bring experts from a wide range of career fields, focused on every stratum of society and industry. The fact that this new idea is only just getting to the discussion table and gaining momentum is a good sign. Updates will be forthcoming.”