by Linda Straker

Gill resigned as Spicemas Corporation chair and as Caricom Ambassador

Gill yet to exit as chairman of Grenada National Reparations Committee

Mostly all government appointees on boards resigned following change in Government

The Government will have to appoint a new chairman to the board of the Spicemas Corporation (SMC), and a new Caricom Ambassador, because Arley Gill, who served in these positions, has tendered his resignation as of 31 August 2022.

“I voluntarily tendered my resignation to the relevant Government ministers,” Gill said when asked to confirm the reports of his decision to no longer serve in the two positions, appointed by the former New National Party (NNP) administration, which was voted out of office on 23 June 2022.

Most government appointees on boards resigned following the change in Government. However, Gill remained as chairman because of the 2022 carnival celebrations which were then approximately 6 weeks away.

The Spicemas Corporation was established by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tillman Thomas administration. At the time, Gill was a Senator and served as Minister for Culture and Information. He presented the Spicemas Corporation bill for debate in the Senate. Before the corporation was established, carnival celebrations were administered by the Carnival Development Committee, which was directly under the Ministry for Culture. The first SMC chairman was Colin Dowe.

As Grenada’s Caricom Ambassador, Gill was a member of the Caricom Committee of Ambassadors (CCA). The role of the CCA is to facilitate the implementation of the Community’s Strategic Plan. The Committee, among other functions, provides strategic advice, recommendations, and support to the Community Council of Ministers in the discharge of its functions as per Article 13 of the Revised Treaty, towards the advancement of the integration process.

It also serves as the nexus between national/Member State needs and the regional agenda and, in so doing, works closely with the Organs and Bodies of the Community, the Caricom Secretariat, and the Community Institutions and Associate Institutions to establish and maintain an efficient system of consultations at the national and regional levels.

“I served with honour and integrity in both positions, but I think exiting is the proper thing to do, so I served notice to the ministers.” Gill is yet to exit from his role as chairman of the Grenada National Reparations Committee.

A lawyer by profession, Gill believes that no person of African ancestry should give up the fight for reparation. “But if I am asked to resign from that committee, I will comply. However, that will not be the end of that cause because it’s something I see as very important,” he said.