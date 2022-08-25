by Linda Straker

A statutory rule and order establishing rank of Adjunct to the Commissioner of Police in RGPF repealed

Rank established in 2007 and fell between ranks of Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, and was only assigned to one person

There will be a Deputy Commissioner post vacant because of pending retirement of Michael Francois

2 months after winning the 23 June 2022 General Election, the Dickon Mitchell-led administration has repealed a statutory rule and order which provided for establishing the rank of Adjunct to the Commissioner of Police in the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF).

According to an extraordinary Gazette published on 24 August 2022, “The Inclusion of Rank of Adjunct to the Commissioner of Police Notice Statutory Rule and Order No 10 of 2007 is hereby repealed.”

To date, the rank which was established in 2007 and fell between the ranks of Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner, was only assigned to one person. That person is a former appointed Commissioner of Prison who returned to the Police Force. His return created some level of a dilemma because he could not be placed in a position lower than the rank of Deputy Commissioner according to the rules of the Public Service.

At the time there was no vacant Deputy Commissioner post, and to amicably accommodate and or settle his return, the post of Adjunct to the Commissioner was established following Section 4 of the Police Act. That section provides for the Governor General to amend the ranks within the Police Force.

As a result of repealing SRO number 10 of 2007, the rank no longer exists and the order of seniority of gazetted Officers are: Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police, and Inspector of Police. The Subordinate Officers are: Cadet Officer, Police Sergeant, Police Corporal, and Police Constable.

It is understood that there will be a Deputy Commissioner post vacant because of the pending retirement of Michael Francois. However, before anyone is officially appointed to that position he or she will first be appointed to act until that retirement goes into effect.