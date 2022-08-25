The Grenada Planned Parenthood Association (GPPA) is seeking to recruit an Executive Director.

GPPA’s mission is to improve the quality of life of all people in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique by providing accessible Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information and services and advocating for supportive policies.

Organisation objectives:

Providing information and education to young people about personal relationships and parental responsibilities.

Working in partnership with other organizations to help build the capacity to provide relevant services.

Encouraging men to respect their partner’s rights and to be responsibly involved in reproductive and sexual health care and parenthood.

Provision of effective, efficient and ethical clinical services.

Working towards understanding the relationship between Grenada’s population, their needs, and available resources.

Qualifications and experience:

A Master’s Degree in Management, Public Health, Social Work, or related field, with at least 3 years experience in a Senior Management position or a 1st Degree in the above fields with considerable experience in a Senior Management position

a 1st Degree in the above fields with considerable experience in a Senior Management position Strong skills in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Management and leadership, Gender Issues, Communication, Social Enterprise, and Project Proposal Writing

Preference will be given to candidates with a sound knowledge of management experience in SRHR or related fields

Responsibilities:

Managing the GPPA according to the standards and values of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA)

Promoting the mission of GPPA and CFPA at national, regional and international fora

Mastering the planning, reporting and evaluation systems of GPPA and CFPA/ IPPF

Raising funds for the GPPA

Working in close collaboration with the Executive Directors of the Caribbean, the Regional Office of the ACRO and partners in advancing the cause of sexual and reproductive health and rights in Grenada.

Compensation

The salary for this position will depend on the successful candidate’s qualifications, skills and experience.

Travel

The position will require the incumbent to travel locally, regionally, and internationally.

Application with current curriculum vitae (with 2 references) should be received by Sunday, 25 September 2022, by the Board’s President at [email protected]. The email subject line should state ‘Application for Executive Director Position’.

GPPA