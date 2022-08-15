Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Minister Joseph Andall and Minister Andy Williams were among the guests of honour celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, with Grenadians and the Indian diaspora community.

The auspicious occasion was marked with a ceremony to celebrate and award recognition to 5 outstanding citizens, and a flag-raising ceremony hosted at the Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens on 15 August, organised by Honorary Consul for India to Grenada, Shadel Nyack Compton.

he award ceremony, hosted by Dr and Mrs Singh of Punj-abi Restaurant, recognised 5 local stalwarts who contributed selflessly in the areas of business, rural development, music, culture, sport and education. Among those commemorated for the 75th-anniversary celebrations were Grenadians Kenny Lalsingh, businessman of rural St Patrick for his investment and longstanding service to rural communities, business and politics in Grenada; and Beverely Steele (awarded in absentia) for her literary excellence and outstanding contribution to education, Indian and Grenadian history, heritage and culture.

Two of the awardees were from the Indian Diaspora community: Prodyut Debnath for selfless service to the Indian Diaspora and long-standing contribution to business, community, Indian heritage and culture in Grenada, and Mohamed Salim Kagdi for selfless service and contribution to the Indian Muslim and business communities in Grenada. Also recognised was Guyanese-born educator, Horace Persaud, an awardee from the Indo-Caribbean community, commended for his outstanding contribution to education and youth and long-standing service to the rural and Indo-Caribbean communities in Grenada.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell graciously presented the awardees with commemorative plaques with inscribed citations of their contributions and expressed his congratulations on behalf of the Government of Grenada on the achievement of these awards. He urged the awardees and all Grenadians to continue to work together to build our country of Petite Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada.

Both Ministers Andall and Williams expressed their appreciation of the Indian community and Minister Andall eloquently described the significant relationship between the 2 nations stating he anticipates a strengthening of relations. Minister Williams spoke with passion about his personal relationship with the Indian diaspora community since his youth and the positive impact it made on his life, study habits, business and work ethic.

Those present at the flag-raising ceremony today, again expressed their delight with the attendance of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and Minister Joseph Andall. The Grenadian flag was appropriated and hoisted by the Prime Minister while the Indian flag was proudly hoisted by Indian businessman Ashok Kumar. The Prime Minister and Minister Andall both addressed the crowd and again expressed congratulations to the government and people of India on this notable achievement.

Grenada is one of many countries around the world expressing felicitations with India on its 75th Independence anniversary. In India, the day was marked with a lot of jubilation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Red Fort in Delhi, called upon the collective spirit of ‘Team India’ to take the country forward and ensure that it is a developed nation in the next 25 years.

Prime Minister Modi also laid down 5 resolutions: “to work toward a developed India, to remove any vestiges of colonialism, to retain our roots, to ensure unity in diversity, and carry out a citizen’s duties.” Honorary Consul Shadel Nyack Compton expressed that this also resonates with us as a small island democracy, learning from the leadership of India, that we too are working towards a united ‘Team Grenada’ to move Grenada forward and ensure our development.

The celebratory events were culminated by co-sponsor and co-organiser Dr Kesava Mandalaneni, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at St George’s University, who chaired the award ceremony yesterday and concluded the flag-raising ceremony today by expressing hearty thanks to the Prime Minister and Ministers for their attendance and contribution, for their firm expressions of congratulations and support to the Indian diaspora community.

As well as providing consular support to Indian Nationals in Grenada, the Office of the Honorary Consul of India to Grenada works to strengthen bi-lateral relations between our 2 countries and improve cross-cultural exchange, education and training whilst promoting greater awareness of Indo-Grenadian heritage.

Office of the Honorary Consul of India to Grenada