The Grenada Chamber of Industry & Commerce (GCIC) held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 24 August using a hybrid format.

Minister Andy Williams, Minister of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, attended the Chamber’s AGM in person at the GCIC conference room, Frequente Industrial Park.

Past President Emmanuel Duncan gave a review of the performance of the Chamber, highlighting many areas of engagement and activities undertaken for the period. He reported on meetings, consultations, stakeholder engagements and engagements with Government, regional and international agencies and partners. He commented on the continued positive performance of the Chamber in 2021, and complimented the excellent and diligent work of the Chamber’s Secretariat, led by the Executive Director Petipha Lewis, in spite of the challenges. He also commended her on managing the expenses of the organisation. Duncan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as president of the Chamber sighting the lessons learned and the value he gained from the experience.

The Treasurer, Osmond Henry, in his report gave a snapshot of the Chamber’s performance over the last 5 years which showed steady financial growth as a result of efficient management of expenses. He highlighted the fact that the Chamber’s income-generating activities apart from members’ dues and subscriptions, constituted 46% of the overall revenue. The board and members expressed how impressed they are with the performance of the Chamber given the impact of Covid-19 with the limited human and other resources, and the fact that the planned activities of the Chamber were severely hindered during the year 2021.

Minister Andy Williams delivered some brief remarks to the meeting, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the Chamber and the private sector. The Minister expressed how very impressed he was with the achievements of the Chamber given all the challenges and limitations faced. He stated that his government is pro-business and that the Prime Minister is specifically interested in improving the way we operate. He also pledged the Government’s commitment to support the business community, and stated that they are open for dialogue, to start the discussion to move forward and grow and develop the economy and country.

The newly appointed Board of Directors welcomed the addition of 3 new directors including 1 female director.

Newly elected President Kennie John in his remarks reiterated the successes of the Chamber despite the challenges faced and said it spoke volumes of the leadership and support of the Board of Directors. He pledged to continue the work of implementing the plans of the Chamber with specific focus on creating a digital footprint as a repository, to increase membership, improving the operational infrastructure of the secretariat, increasing engagement locally, regionally, and internationally.

“At the Chamber we see ourselves as part of the mechanism that spurs on Grenada, and it’s called business, and therefore The Business of Business is Our Business”. The formal sector must engage the informal sector since we must work together to continue business, noted President John.

President John complimented the activities of the Chamber and the outgoing board and congratulated the incoming board noting that there is much work to be done. He also encouraged members to get more involved in the work of the Chamber; volunteer to serve on committees; make contributions; participate in Chamber activities; and help shape and contribute to the Chamber’s goal of creating and sustaining an enabling business environment for all members.

The Executive Director Petipha Lewis and Chair of the AGM presented an update on the activities and achievements of the Secretariat, as well as tools available to members for disaster risk reduction and business continuity planning which can be obtained via the Caribbean Network of Chambers (CARICHAM) webpage. She also mentioned the upcoming B2B virtual trade mission for the private sector on 8 November, this year. There, Grenadian companies can have access to businesses of their choice in 23 countries in the Caribbean. She encouraged the registering for the OECS CEO Breakfast scheduled for 14 September that will focus on strategic priorities for “Building Resilience and Advancing Equity and Inclusion.”

Lewis thanked the outgoing board members for their invaluable service to the Chamber. She welcomed the incoming Board of Directors with eager anticipation of continuing the work of the Chamber and thanked the business community for their continued support, without which the Chamber could not continue its work. Special thanks were expressed to the outgoing President Emmanuel Duncan for his leadership and support. She also took the opportunity to thank Senator Christopher De Allie for his service in the Senate and looks forward to continuing working with him in the interest of the private sector.

GCIC Appointed Board of Directors for 2022/2023:

Name Position Company Kennie John President Antillean Finance & Investment Group Inc. Salim Rahaman 1st Vice President Spice Isle Automotive Inc. Collin Francis 2nd Vice President SOL EC Ltd Osmond Henry Treasurer Jonas Browne & Hubbard Ltd Eric Williams Director GRENLEC Nichole St Bernard Director Law Office of Nichole St Bernard Michelle Gordon Director Keith M Banfield Co. Ltd Dennison Slocombe Director Grenada Co-operative League Ltd Niddica Hankey Director Hankey’s Computer Services Dean Paterson Director FCIB Johnathan Steele Director Steele’s Auto Grenada Juan Bailey Director Independence Agencies Ltd

GCIC