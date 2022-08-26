The 2022 Chevening scholars for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean were officially announced on 25 August.

Fourteen Chevening scholarships fully funded by the British Government, were awarded to successful candidates from Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The recipients will pursue one year Master’s Degrees at a number of renowned Universities in the UK.

The Grenadian awardees will both attend University College London. Brandon Duncan will pursue an MSc in Information Security and Shireen Charles an MSc in Dental Public Health.

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean His Excellency Scott Furssedonn-Wood said: “I am delighted that 14 more outstanding individuals from Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean have been awarded Chevening Scholarships this year. Chevening represents the very best of the UK and its vibrant international community.

As we continue to tackle major global issues, international cooperation is now more essential than ever. We are proud of the strides that our Caribbean awardees continue to make as part of the global Chevening family.”

Resident British Commissioner to Grenada Wendy Freeman said: “Delighted to see 2 Grenadians awarded the enviable Chevening Scholarship this year. The UK Government remains dedicated to supporting education and nurturing future leaders in particular through these very prestigious annual scholarship awards here in Grenada, the wider Caribbean and other eligible territories and countries around the world.”

Applications can be made for Chevening Scholarships at www.chevening.org/apply for the 2023-2024 academic year. The application period closes on 1 November 2022.

The full list of 2022 Chevening Scholarship recipients are:

Barbados

Renee Crichlow – University of West London, MSc Public Health and Wellbeing

Dominica

Debra Francis – London School of Economics, MSc Human Rights and Politics Devi St. Luce – Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, School of Advanced Study, University College London, LLM Drafting Legislation, Regulation, and Policy

Grenada

Brendon Duncan – University College London, MSc Information Security Shireen Charles – University College London, MSc Dental Public Health

St Kitts and Nevis

Joy Napier – University of Edinburgh, MSc in International Development

St Lucia

Stacy Elva-Lafeuillee – University of Sussex, MA International Education and Development Yasmine Francois – University of East Anglia, MA International Social Development Chelsa Jongue – University of Westminster, MA in Communication Erland George – University of Leeds, MA Global Governance and Diplomacy

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Maxron Holder – University of Edinburgh, LLM Law Nafesha Richardson – University College London, LLM Law Shernell Hadaway – University of Leeds, MSc in Climate Change and Environmental Policy Shafique Sam – University of Kent, MSc Economics

British High Commission