The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) exhibited Grenada’s Culinary culture at the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival at the Business Design Centre in London.

The festival marked a key calendar event offering ticket holders the opportunity to sample a unique range of food and beverages and benefit from cultural experiences from around the globe. CEO Petra Roach stated, “This was truly a brilliant opportunity to bring the Spice Isle to life in London as the foodie demographic is one which we are actively going after given the amazing culinary experience we have to offer, which of course has been internationally recognised with our designation as the world’s first Culinary Capital. It was therefore only natural for us to exhibit and show guests why our food has won such coveted accolades.”

Grenada presented a vibrant stand bringing to life the spices and flavours of the world’s first Culinary Capital. Visitors sampled rum at the pop-up Westerhall Rum bar, tasted chocolate from Jouvay Chocolate and sampled delights from Grenadian chef Jamian Louis, Executive Head Chef at CCTV Venues, who went all out and presented an absolutely mouthwatering array of delicious foods including salt-fish beignets with a roasted plantain salsa, pig foot soused terrine with cucumber relish, curry goat with steamed rice & spiced pumpkin puree. Not forgetting the non-meat eaters, a dish of split pea dahl balls and callaloo was also included on the menu. Those with a sweet tooth were treated to local rum, chocolate and coconut truffles.

Chef Jamian said, “I am honoured to represent my county at this very prestigious show and to showcase our food, which is at the heart of our culture. I hope that this experience will be an inspiration for people to visit the island and experience more of our food first-hand.”

CEO Roach concluded by saying, “This was an absolutely amazing experience and we showed the world that Grenada really is the perfect destination for foodies. We look forward to seeing many of those guests visiting our tri-island state Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the near future.”

GTA