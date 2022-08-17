by Linda Straker

4 Trinidadian crew who pleaded guilty each fined EC$5,500

6 men were charged, but in court on Monday, charges were filed for 5 men

Prosecution will not proceed with matter against Lance Wiggins

The 4 Trinidadian crew of the Harbour Master who pleaded guilty to committing harm offences against Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon, were each fined EC$5,500 to be paid immediately or serve a prison sentence.

John Alexander, 55 years, Deckhand of Arima; Mikhail John, 35 years, Sailor of San Juan; Noel Cooper, 42 years, Captain of Gurpe and Sheon Jack, 28 years, Sailor of Cocorite on Monday, 15 August 2022, all answered guilty to the charge of Causing Harm and Grievous Harm to Anderson Peters and Kiddon Peters.

Last Friday, police had announced that 6 men were charged, but in court on Monday, charges were only filed for 5 men. Lance Wiggins, 45 years, Sailor of Cocorite who was facing the same charges pleaded not guilty and the prosecution team then informed the court that they will not proceed with the matter.

The charges stem from a brawl onboard the Harbour Master involving the captain and his crew vs Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon. Video circulating on social media shows Anderson being thrown into the sea before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Teddy St Louis, before sentencing described the crew’s action as “excessive use of the force” on the brothers that cannot be justified although a request was made for them to leave the vessel.

For the Grievous Harm charge, each crew member was fined $3,500 to be paid forthwith, immediately, or in default, one year in prison. For the charge of Causing Harm, each member was fined $2,000 to be paid forthwith or in default, 6 months in prison.

Although the matter is concluded in criminal court, lawyer Derick Sylvester said his law firm will proceed with a civil lawsuit. Sylvester said that the civil suit had been filed for assault and battery, aggravated and exemplary damages since 12 August.

As part of that Friday’s legal proceedings, a ‘warrant of arrest’ was issued and executed on the Harbour Master. This means that the vessel will not be able to leave Grenada unless there is an instruction from the court.