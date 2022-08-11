The recent violence on our ship involving Anderson Peters is disheartening to both our management and staff.

We emphatically declare that we do not condone acts of violence of any kind.

We understand the public’s concern and the overall sensitivity of the situation. Currently, the full details surrounding the incident are still forthcoming, but we are working with the relevant authorities to gain a clearer understanding of what occurred.

We will work with all involved to ensure there is an amicable resolution.

Harbour Tours Ltd

25 Queens Park West, Port of Spain