by Linda Straker

Leo Cato is Speaker of House of Representatives

Dr Dessima Williams is President of Senate

Governor General Dame Dr Cecile La Grenade delivered ceremonial Throne Speech

Prime Ministers of Dominica and St Lucia attended ceremonial opening

Citizen Empowerment, Economic Transformation, Governance and Institutional Rebuilding, Environmental Management and Foreign Policy will be the 5 overarching pillars of the Dickon Mitchell administration, which was voted into office on 23 June 2022.

Governor General Dame Dr Cecile La Grenade delivered the ceremonial Throne Speech to mark the start of the opening of the first session of the 11th Parliament on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

“Priorities for the first year are intended to be results-oriented, focusing on the implementation of strategic programmes, projects, and policies to gain the maximum benefits from the resources that are available. Rather than making wish lists and setting overly ambitious targets, my Government will focus instead on identifying priority areas for investment in different sectors. Through this approach, resources can be efficiently channelled to areas with the greatest need,” said the Head of State.

Before outlining the approach that will be adopted by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration the Governor General said, “This spirit of empowerment is the essence of what my Government intends to nurture as we seek to build, together, a just nation in which every individual has an equal opportunity to realise his or her full potential.”

“To achieve this, my Government’s transformative vision directly addresses our nation’s social and economic challenges. Transformation in the education and health sectors are crucial components in this process of change, as healthy minds and bodies are the foundation on which we must build to achieve sustainable growth and improved quality of life for all citizens.” The Governor General read from the prepared speech under the theme of “Transformative Development: Towards a Sustainable, Equitable and Prosperous Grenada.”

The Governor General explained that transformation to national development is also critical as the Government seeks to combat poverty, foster a sense of pride in our heritage and natural resources, and assume our rightful place among the community of nations.

“My Government’s programme to transform Grenada will provide a balanced and integrated approach to sustainable development, consistent with my Government’s thrust for a sustainable, equitable and prosperous Grenada for all,” explaining that this vision is aligned with “Vision 2035.”

“The vision is for Grenada to be a resilient and prosperous nation, with a conscious and caring citizenry, promoting human dignity, and realising its full potential through sustainable economic, social, and environmental progress for all.”

During the first parliamentary session, the ruling administration will create legislation that allows citizens to implement alternative energy sources/products in their businesses and homes. “To ensure viability, my Government intends to incentivise individuals and businesses that undertake and fully implement this venture.” The Governor General announced that the Government will also promote innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and socially owned enterprises, such as co-operatives and village economies.

She also announced that the Government will invest in the emerging sector of the cannabis industry. “Cannabis will be legalised and a legal and regulatory framework for its production and sale will be created to commence and guide the development of the industry. The focus will be on the medical and industrial uses of the plant, to create employment, and generate foreign exchange.”

The ceremonial opening of the 11th Parliament occurred approximately 9 weeks after the NDC won the majority of seats following the general election. All Parliament members for the Lower and Upper Houses took their oath of office. The Speaker of the House of Representatives is Leo Cato, and the President of the Senate or Upper House is Dr Dessima Williams.

Besides a broad cross-section of the public, the ceremonial event was witnessed by former members of Parliament, members of the Diplomatic Corp, officials from the OECS Commission as well as Roosevelt Skerrit and Phillip Pierre the Prime Ministers of Dominica and St Lucia respectively.