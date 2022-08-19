Low rainfall is a historical problem for Carriacou and Petite Martinique and ways are being examined to alleviate the situation, particularly as it relates to farmers and to enhance agriculture development on the twin-isle parish.

The effort is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, with support from the Sustainable Agriculture and Enterprise Programme (SAEP) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

A team, led by SAEP Project Manager Byron Campbell and including other CDB officials, was recently on Carriacou looking at proposed sites for installing irrigation systems such as ponds and wells. Some of the proposed areas are Mt Pleasant, Dumfries, Belair, Limlair and Grand Bay.

Acting Chief of the CDB’s Social Sector Dr Martin Baptiste said these proposed projects should allow for better access to food and nutrition security.

Another component of the agriculture programme is the development of feeder roads. In Carriacou, one of the major farming communities is located at Dumfries and the rehabilitation and construction of roads in that area are being looked at to allow farmers better access to their farms.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government. Hon. Tevin Andrews said his ministry will give all the necessary support to ensure the projects are successfully executed, as the NDC administration views agriculture as one of the transformational pillars.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs