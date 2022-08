The Community Relations Department (CRD) is in possession of one (1) British passport and one (1) Driver’s Licence bearing the name “Benedict Malcom Amos Charles” along with a credit union passbook.

These items were found on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at Douglaston, St John.

The owner of these items can retrieve them in person at the CRD, Fort George, St George’s.

Office of Commissioner of Police