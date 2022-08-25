Preamble
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Engineer at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).
Position Summary
The Engineer will provide support to NAWASA’s Planning and Development Department and will be required to assist in the planning, design, implementation and management of projects.
Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering
- Experience in handling contracts; estimating and costing of projects
- Formulation of projects schedules
- Must have a valid “D” Class Drivers’ licence
Personal Skills/Competencies
- Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
Remuneration
Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.
Application Process
Only applications that meet the established requirements will be considered. Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 12 September 2022 addressed to:
The General Manager
VACANCY FOR ENGINEER
National Water and Sewerage Authority
P O Box 392, Lucas Street, St George’s, Grenada
Email: [email protected]
Applications received after the closing date or which do not meet the necessary requirements will NOT be considered.
