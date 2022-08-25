Preamble

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Engineer at the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).

Position Summary

The Engineer will provide support to NAWASA’s Planning and Development Department and will be required to assist in the planning, design, implementation and management of projects.

Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Environmental Engineering

Experience in handling contracts; estimating and costing of projects

Formulation of projects schedules

Must have a valid “D” Class Drivers’ licence

Personal Skills/Competencies

Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Strong leadership and motivational skills

Remuneration

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

Application Process

Only applications that meet the established requirements will be considered. Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and or current post should be submitted no later than 12 September 2022 addressed to:

The General Manager

VACANCY FOR ENGINEER

National Water and Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392, Lucas Street, St George’s, Grenada

Email: [email protected]

Applications received after the closing date or which do not meet the necessary requirements will NOT be considered.

NAWASA… committed to meeting customers’ needs