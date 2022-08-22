by Linda Straker

PWU president described transfer/dismissal as “clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief”

AG: Transfers happen all the time …and definitely when there is a change in administration

In one particular case person actively campaigned against transformation agenda

Labour Minister Claudette Joseph said that nothing wrong was done when the Permanent Secretary in a government ministry dismissed or transferred workers to other divisions after the Dickon Mitchell National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration was sworn into office after winning the 23 June 2022 General Election.

Last week, Brian Grimes President of the Grenada Public Workers Union (PWU) told the media at a news conference that the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique had dismissed or transferred a number of female workers without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves as required in the public service regulations.

Describing the action as “clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief” as well as political victimisation, Grimes said that none of the workers had been disciplined verbally or otherwise in recent times and the section in the public service regulations referred to in the letters of dismissal or transfer are dubious.

However, Joseph who is also the Attorney General said that from her investigations nothing improper was done to the workers. “From my investigations of the matters there was nothing wrong and certainly nothing that rose to the level of victimisation, and definitely not a terrorist act as I understand was described by one of the union officials,” she said, addressing the matter on “Heartbeat” the weekly radio talk show of the ruling NDC.

“In fact, to speak of a person, especially a senior public officer in such manner might well amount to defamation. So as Attorney General I am satisfied based on all the information provided that there was nothing wrong morally or legally in the steps taken but that in fact those steps were taken in furtherance of the transformational agenda of this government because in one particular case the person was actively campaigning against the transformation agenda,” she said.

“So, there were good enough reasons and in 2 instances I understand there were transfers which happens all the time …and definitely when there is a change in administration in every part of the democratic world,” she added.