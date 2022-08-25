The Harvey Vale Recreational Grounds is now the latest in a programme through which lights are being installed at playing fields, in an effort at enhancing and improving sporting facilities on Carriacou.

The programme’s undertaking is part of the mandate of the Division of Sports within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government. So far, the Hillsborough Recreational Grounds and the Lauriston Mini-stadium have been fitted with lights.

Octave Francis Company of Grenada has begun work on the lighting of Harvey Vale Recreational Grounds. It’s expected to be completed in 2 weeks, affording short-term employment for some Carriacouans. A contract with Octave Francis Company was signed by the previous administration, with the project now to be overseen by the current Ministry of Infrastructure Development.

Hon. Tevin Andrews, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, previously stated that any work that will have a positive impact on the twin-isle parish will continue under the new NDC administration.

The lighting of the Harvey Vale Playing Field will give sporting enthusiasts and locals, in general, another facility to host nighttime activities. Meanwhile, the Division of Sports, as part of its holiday summer programme, is hosting a basketball coaching session. Anthony Benjamin, Senior Basketball Coach within the Ministry of Sports, is tutoring 18 students in the fundamentals of basketball.

According to Benjamin, another session for basketball coaches on Carriacou will be necessary to ensure there is further development of the game.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs