On Saturday, 13 August 2022, officers attached to Stem Flow (Carriacou) discovered one Cobra Deminger 9mm pistol, during an operation at Belair, Carriacou.

As a result, Denzel Mills, 24 years, Machine Operator of Belair, Carriacou, was arrested and charged for Possession of a Firearm.

Mills was granted bail in the amount of $7,000 with one (1) surety and is scheduled to appear at the Carriacou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 October 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police