On Saturday, 20 August 2022, during an operation at Conference Beach, St Andrew, officers discovered a quantity of cannabis weighing 306 lbs. This carries an estimated street value of EC$694,008.

As a result, Dwight Andall, 34 years, construction worker of Pearls, St Andrew, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Andall appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 and was granted bail in the amount of $100,000 with 2 sureties.

He was also ordered to report to Grenville Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, 14 November 2022.

Office of Commissioner of Police