by Linda Straker

Non-national masquerader who fell from trailer truck is currently hospitalised

Spicemas Corporation saw record low attendance at final competition activities

Carnival concludes today Tuesday, 9 August

Both the Police and Spicemas Corporation (SMC) have confirmed that a non-national participating in Monday’s parade of carnival bands fell from one of the trailer trucks and is currently hospitalised.

“We are saddened by the unfortunate incident where a female masquerader fell off one of the trailer trucks during the Parade of the Bands… we wish the masquerader a speedy recovery,” said a message posted on SMC’s Facebook page.

“In light of this incident, SMC encourages all masqueraders and spectators to be extra careful on the road today, as we move into the last lap of Parade of the Bands. Masqueraders refrain from climbing onto the trailer trucks. Masqueraders and spectators stay away from the wheels of the big trucks,” said the message.

A press release issued on Monday night by the Community Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) said that a female foreign national who was engaged in Parade of the Bands, and fell off a trailer, is hospitalised and being medically assessed to ascertain the extent of her injuries.

Police are yet to confirm her nationality.

The police release also advised that contrary to information presently in circulation about a fatal stabbing incident, the victim of this incident did not succumb to his injury and is in stable condition.

“In light of the above, the Royal Grenada Police Force re-emphasises the operation of its zero-tolerance approach to violence and offensive weapons and pleads with everyone to resolve disputes peacefully or report them to the police. Masqueraders and spectators are also advised to be extremely cautious, especially with moving vehicles.”

Grenada’s carnival which was launched in May, concludes today Tuesday, 9 August with the parade of bands on the streets of St George’s and other parishes. Labelled as ‘the return’ following a 2-year break because of Covid-19, the activities of the Spicemas Corporation saw record low attendance at the final competition activities.