Sunday, 31 July 6:35 pm: Forecasters at the Meteorological Office (Met Office) at the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) spoke of the events which occurred on Saturday night into Sunday morning, when the cloudiness associated with a Tropical Wave developed unexpectedly to bring Category 1 hurricane force winds to the State of Grenada and other Caribbean countries.

Forecaster Fimbar Frank, in explaining the events which unfolded, indicated that rapid cloud development to the immediate east of Grenada in association with a Tropical Wave led to the Sunday morning weather.

Frank said the mass of clouds (convection) continued to develop as it moved overhead. Between 2 am and 6am, the Met Office recorded a peak wind gust of 80.6 mph; gust which qualifies conditions of a Category 1 hurricane.

Within that time period, a gust of 63.3 mph was recorded at Grantley Adams Airport, Barbados.

The weather expert explained that the unfamiliar weather events which unfolded were extremely difficult to predict and as a result no advisories were issued before.

The forecast for Sunday night is partly cloudy with occasional light to moderate showers and a low chance of thunderstorms, with improvements expected after midnight.

NaDMA reminds the general public that while we are in the festive season, we are also in the hurricane season and the message of preparedness is key.

