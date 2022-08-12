Hon. Ron Redhead, Minister of State with responsibility for Youth and Sports in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture, extends congratulations to the winners of Carnival 2022, and commends them for a job well done throughout the 2 weeks of what is considered “our home-grown largest cultural event of the year.”

The National Carnival Queen Show, National Calypso Competition, Groovy and Soca Monarch, J’ouvert and other major activities were held between 27 July and 9 August 2022.

“Congratulations to our local talent, performers, and pageant participants, who performed exemplary,” the minister said. Minister Redhead also expressed his gratitude to the Spicemas Corporation and all volunteers for making “Spicemas the Return” possible, together with our private promoters and stakeholders.

Redhead also said, “thank you to the men and women of our Royal Grenada Police Force for a job well done, the personnel from the emergency medical services, and public works.”

The Minister also used the opportunity to thank the public for its support of Grenada’s major cultural festival “last but not least, I would like to thank revellers and Carnival lovers who came out in the thousands to support our biggest cultural event, as well as our visitors who came specifically for Spicemas 2022.”

Spicemas returned following a 2-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

