The Marketing & National Importing Board (MNIB) announced today that Afia Joseph-Zufelt, Chief Executive Officer, will resign from the organisation effective 19 August 2022, following the tender of her resignation letter.

Joseph-Zufelt joined the MNIB in February 2021 and provided visionary leadership and mentoring, which took the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic. During her tenure, the MNIB recorded significant improvements in export sales performance, debt servicing, and cash flow management.

The management of the Marketing & National Importing Board wishes to thank Mrs Joseph-Zufelt for her exemplary service to the organisation and wish her success in her future endeavours.

Joseph-Zufelt commented that “the Marketing & National Importing Board continues to be a cornerstone for a growing agricultural sector and export market. Given the necessary guidance, support and resources, the organization can accomplish the MNIB mandate.” Joseph-Zufelt further commented that “debt and organisational restructuring are necessary components for the organisation to accomplish the mandate.”

