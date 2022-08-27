The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture acknowledges that there has been a significant number of applicants to the National School Uniform Assistance Programme for the 2022/2023 school year.

Printing of vouchers has begun and will soon be completed.

Heads of all public schools (pre-primary, primary and secondary) will inform parents of the dates and times for voucher distribution early in the upcoming week (week beginning 29 August).

The Ministry is aware that this has been a lengthy process, given the administrative changes made this year, and as such, extends sincere thanks to all stakeholders involved, particularly parents, for their patience and understanding, as it strives to ensure equity and fairness in the execution of its duties.

This Ministry will continue to update the public with the necessary details regarding the School Uniform Assistance Programme voucher distribution.

GIS