The New National Party registers its dismay regarding an incident involving acts of violence meted out to our beloved double World Javelin Champion, Anderson Peters which occurred Wednesday, 10 August 2022.

We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated.

Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law. We anticipate a swift judicial process and justice in accordance with the laws of Grenada.

The New National Party extends best wishes for a speedy recovery to Anderson Peters.

New National Party