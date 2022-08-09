by Linda Straker

FORECAST 2022 is joint conference of The UWI and University of Technology, Jamaica

Conference theme is “Science and Technology: a D R I V E R of Transformation

Dr Mitchell will deliver keynote address

Dr Keith Mitchell, Leader of the Opposition and former Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address for a regional virtual conference that will highlight science and technology as a pillar for regional transformation through its provision of new thought, discourse and foundational knowledge and skills, as well as by driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience in the pursuit of greater development.

Frontiers of Research in Caribbean Science and Technology (FORECAST 2022) Conference is the first joint conference of the Science Faculties of The University of the West Indies (Cave Hill, Mona and St Augustine) and the University of Technology, Jamaica. The theme of the conference is “Science and Technology: a D R I V E R of Transformation.”

The Conference, the first of its kind, encompasses The 6th Faculty of Science and Technology Conference of The UWI, Cave Hill Campus; The 12th Faculty of Science and Technology Conference of The UWI, Mona Campus; The 1st Faculty of Science and Technology Conference of The UWI, St. Augustine Campus; The 6th International Science Conference of the UTech, Jamaica and the 2nd Student Grand Innovation Challenge.

The topic for the Keynote address on the first day of the conference is “Science and Technology and its Application to Regional Development.” Other speakers include Dr Andrew Russell, Principal Software Engineer, Nvidia; Ishenkumba Kahwa – Professor of Supramolecular Chemistry, The University of the West Indies and Judith (Judy) Lang – Coral Scientist, Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment Programme.

Other topics on the agenda include:

Proposal for the commercial production of essential oils in Tobago using supercritical fluid extraction

Bioprospecting and Biopiracy in the Caribbean: Challenges and Opportunities

Science, Technology and Innovation (Sti) Policy: A necessary artefact for the SIDS of the Caribbean

Investigating the use of natural extracts of Piperaceae in control of adult Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, and

The effect of gruesome crime scenes on the personal and professional lives of forensic crime scene investigators in Jamaica