by Linda Straker

Police have confirmed that several crew members of Harbour Master – a party boat that was offering its services to various promoters during Grenada’s carnival celebrations – are currently in custody because of an incident involving double world javelin champion Anderson Peters.

Peters also won the silver medal on Sunday, 7 August 2022, in the men’s javelin final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“Police are confirming an incident involving World Javelin Champion Anderson Peters that occurred aboard the vessel Harbour Master. Peters is presently receiving medical attention for minor injuries,” said a statement by the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Peters returned to the island on Tuesday, 9 August, welcomed by an official ceremony at the VIP section of the Maurice Bishop International Airport. The following day he was among patrons on the leisure boat.

Police are yet to share details about the incident, but videos circulating on social media show crew members physically assaulting Peters and then throwing him into the sea. The boat had returned from an early afternoon cruise and was scheduled to conduct a second cruise, but that did not occur because of the incident and the detaining of the crew members.

Grenadians took to social media to express disgust and anger about the incident, with some calling for the Harbour Master to be seized by law enforcement. Others called for Grenadians to write negative reviews on the Harbour Master Facebook page.

The Ministry of Sports has yet to release a statement, but the Grenada Olympic Association (GOA) and Grenada Athletic Association (GAA) have publicly condemned the assault.