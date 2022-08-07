On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr Terrance Drew and the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on their election victory.

The people of St Kitts and Nevis have spoken and, as in my own country, they have elected new leadership and a new path for their future.

I commend the people of St Kitts and Nevis for turning out peacefully to exercise their constitutional rights to vote, and I congratulate all political forces on the civility and integrity of the electoral process.

I look forward to working with you, Dr Drew, and our fellow Caribbean leaders, to address the immense challenges that confront us as small island states. Together, I have no doubt that we can move our region forward.

