The Royal Grenada Police Force expresses sincere thanks to the general public for their support and co-operation during the Carnival celebrations 2022.

We are pleased to report that the 2 days of Carnival were relatively peaceful. No major or serious incident was brought to the attention of the police during that period.

Due to the vigilance of police officers, we successfully dissolved several fights and also recovered a significant number of offensive weapons of various types. This may have contributed to the low level of violent incidents.

A total of 43 vehicular accidents were reported between Sunday, 7 and the morning of Wednesday, 10 August 2022. Four of those reports were categorised as serious by virtue of significant damage to the vehicles. There were no serious injuries.

The Royal Grenada Police Force appeals for your continued support as we strive to keep our beautiful country safe.

Office of Commissioner of Police