The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry, Fisheries and Cooperatives advises the farming and Fishing communities that the meeting for selecting the Senate Representative for Agriculture and Fisheries, originally scheduled for 3 pm, Tuesday, 16 August 2022, at the Deluxe Cinema in Grenville, St Andrew, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The meeting will be held Monday, 22 August 2022, beginning at 3 pm. The Ministry will provide an alternative venue for effectuating this very important exercise within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Additional information on the process for effecting the election of the Agriculture and Fisheries Representative will also be communicated to our stakeholders in our next communique on this matter. The Ministry of Agriculture expresses its sincerest apologies to our valued stakeholders and the public at large for this inconvenience.

