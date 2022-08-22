Are you pregnant or a teenage mother who has dropped out of school because of your pregnancy?

Do you know someone who has had this same experience?

Are you interested in continuing your education?

Do you need a second chance?

The Programme for Adolescent Mothers (PAM) announces that registration for this upcoming September term takes place as follows:

When: 24-26 August, and 29 August

Where: GNCRC Office, NDF Building, Lucas Street, St George’s, opposite Methodist Church Car Park

Time: 8:30 am – 1 pm

Students are asked to come in with their parent/guardian and required to bring their:

birth certificate two passport size photos the most recent report card registration fee of $20 school fee of $30

PAM