by Linda Straker
- Government workers transferred or dismissed since change of administration
- Specific reference made to 5 working-class vulnerable women
- Grimes calls for terrorist acts against these women to be corrected
Brian Grimes, President of the Public Workers Union (PWU), said that his Union is appalled by the action taken by Javan Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Affairs, to transfer or dismiss government workers since the change of administration on 23 June 2022.
“We have had disturbing reports from the Sister Isle of what we will coin at this point as blatant victimisation. From the end of July to now, we have received those reports, and right now they are coming in weekly,” he announced during a news conference on Thursday, 18 August 2022.
Making specific reference to 5 working-class vulnerable women with monthly earnings ranging between EC$1,000 and EC$1,500 and who were either transferred or fired, Grimes said that none of the workers had been disciplined verbally or otherwise in recent times, and the sections in the Public Service regulations referred to the letters of dismissal or transfer are dubious.
Some of the workers allegedly engaged in political campaigning for the General Election in June, while others were accused of misconduct that could bring the public service into disrepute. “What we are seeing here is clothed in malice, is clothed in mischief, and is very, very unfortunate on the Sister Isles.” Grimes called on Tevin Andrews, the Member of Parliament for the constituency who is also the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, to correct the wrongdoings.
“I must confess to the Grenadian Public that I am an admirer of the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs, Minister Tevin Andrews… but these acts, these terrorist acts against these women under his stewardship must be corrected. The union will not stand by this; the union will not stand by this. It took a lot for us to have this news conference. Every week we are getting new complaints; what is happening?” the President asked.
Recalling one of the platform messages of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the recent election campaign, Grimes said Prime Minister Hon Dickon Mitchell campaigned on a politics of cleanliness, peace, unity, and development.
“The politics of recrimination, acrimony, and political spite must be placed in the back of us for us to move forward as a country. This is extremely important for us to move forward. You cannot condemn acts of political victimisation on your political platform, and when you are placed in that same position, either you have a hand in it, or you turn a blind eye to said political victimisation on your fellow citizens,” Grimes said.
When one tries to picture this government, the vision that comes to mind is a group led by someone who cannot cross the stream. With no rescue in sight, he stands on its bank whimpering and wringing his hands in utter helplessness. It is this aura of cluelessness that makes me want to scream to remind him that he has no excuse for whimpering in sorrow, or maybe it was that unknown group that enabled him to satisfy the insatiable appetite for power and control.
This administration is blind, they move without direction, clarity, or purpose. They travel the world with a large entourage to meetings that are of no benefit to our people. Our youths are hooked on alcohol our poor continue to suffer in hopelessness and our festival is now a mockery of itself while the bureaucratic process continues to terminate employees because they are not members of NDC.
The premise that all hope is lost, is wrong. We, the people, must make a conscientious effort to “see” and not be fooled by wishful promises. If we keep living in denial with fruitless, but expensive charades our beloved nation will continue to sink deeper into the abyss. In the end, our children, the weak and poor will continue to suffer all because of one man’s blind ambition.
Why did he do it?
The more things changed, the more they remained the same.
There is no law which allows individuals to seek recourse. Everyone is expected to act ethically and fairly. However, there is no law that compels elected officials to act accordingly.
It should be in black and white and give individuals the rights to sue for wrongful dismissal. A precedent must be set where a workers sue and win large sums for wrongful dismissal. Until then this will continue regardless who is in power.
It will be great if few legal minds can lend their training to this cause.
No one in power will support legislation that can change the balance of power.