The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) under the Tourist and Beach Vending Act #18 of 2001 reminds all licenced Tourist Vendors from Annandale Waterfall, Melville Street Mall, Grand Anse Spice & Craft Market, Fort Frederick, Grand Etang National Park, Concord Waterfall and Bathway, about the renewal of their licences for the period 2022/2023.

Renewal of licences will commence on 22 August 2022 and continues through to 30 September 2022, Mondays to Fridays between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm at the Grenada Tourism Authority’s Quality Assurance Department, Burns Point, St George’s.

All spice vendors must certify their spice packages with the Grenada Bureau of Standards in order to secure their licences. This certification can be done at the Grenada Bureau of Standards Headquarters, Queen’s Park, on Mondays and Tuesdays between 9 am and 11 am at a cost of $20. The certificate issued by the Bureau of Standards must be presented to the Grenada Tourism Authority for licencing for the 2022/2023 season.

For further information please contact the Quality Assurance Department of the Grenada Tourism Authority at 440-2001 or 440-2279.

