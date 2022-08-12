The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force, hereby the general public and in particular motorists, of the following road closure on Saturday, 13 August 2022 from 3 pm until 1 am on Sunday, 14 August 2022.

This closure is to facilitate Last Lap (Au Revoir) to Carnival 2022.

The entire Carenage Public Road from its intersection with Burns Point Roundabout to its junction with Young Street

All of Hughes Street

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during this closure.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused and anticipates the usual cooperation of everyone.

Office of Commissioner of Police