The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership (ROWL) is pleased to announce the enrollment of 20 participants in the 2022 Women in Politics Leadership Institute Programme.

The programme received a significant number of applications from across the OECS and Barbados, and we are delighted to announce the participants’ names and their respective countries.

St Kitts & Nevis: Michelle Slack, Shajaunee Gumbs

St Lucia: Dr Tashina Francis, Genitta Pascal, Miquella Louisy, Darcel Joseph, Jade Brown, Adraina Langellier, Natoya Cassius

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Geanna Joseph

Antigua and Barbuda: Crystal Peter- Francis

Barbados: Shawntelle Morgan

Dominica: Daustina Commodore, Elieen Commodore, Wendy Wallace, Abigail Christmas, Ketisha Joseph-Dangleben

GRENADA: Amanda Japal-George, Sheriece A R Noel, Rosana John

This results-oriented leadership programme for young women in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados was conceptualised in 2020 by the United States Embassy in Bridgetown Barbados. The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership was awarded a grant by US Embassy Bridgetown to implement the 2022 programme. Greater female participation in politics and leadership in the Caribbean is encouraged through active participation in sessions with leading professionals.

The programme commenced on 24 August 2022 and ends on 28 September 2022 and will be facilitated by distinguished female leaders across the OECS and Barbados and also the United States. Participants will engage in topics such as:

Building your brand and finding your place in politics

Developing new skills to advance your career

Diversity, Inclusion and community activism

Grow your professional network of fellow female leaders

This year the programme will include a mentorship component which will commence after the training sessions. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in a mentorship programme to strengthen their skills development, fortify what was taught during the training sessions and broaden their professional network.

The Regional Organisation of Women in Leadership congratulates the new inductees and looks forward to a productive 6 weeks with all the participants.

ROWL