The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:
- Bar Manager
- Bartender
- Bar Porter
- Junior Sous Chef
- Restaurant Server
- Steward
- Guest Activities Coordinator
- Storeroom Porter
- Security Camera Monitor
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Male Housekeeper
- Junior Concierge Supervisor
- Junior Concierge
- Laundry Attendant
- Landscaper
- Therapist
- Water Sports Attendant – Relief Mate
- Snuba® Guide
- Snorkel Guide
If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Candidates should be vaccinated for Covid-19. Interested persons should submit their applications by 26 August 2022 via email to:
The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist
Sandals Grenada
[email protected]
NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.