The Caribbean’s Luxury Included chain offers the opportunity for enthusiastic persons to join our team. Come share with us an exciting journey as a:

Bar Manager

Bartender

Bar Porter

Junior Sous Chef

Restaurant Server

Steward

Guest Activities Coordinator

Storeroom Porter

Security Camera Monitor

Housekeeping Supervisor

Male Housekeeper

Junior Concierge Supervisor

Junior Concierge

Laundry Attendant

Landscaper

Therapist

Water Sports Attendant – Relief Mate

Snuba® Guide

Snorkel Guide

If successful a clean Police Record will be required. Candidates should be vaccinated for Covid-19. Interested persons should submit their applications by 26 August 2022 via email to:

The Recruitment and Compliance Specialist

Sandals Grenada

[email protected]

NB: Please enter “Name of Position” in the subject field in the email for consideration. We thank all applicants for their interest, but only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.