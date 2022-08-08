Commancheros have captured Senior Panorama Champions in Spicemas 2022, amassing 272 points.
Shem “Terra D Governor” Bernard captured the Power Soca Monarch, amassing 262 points
Rashid “Crayve” Julien captured the 2022 Groovy Monarch title, amassing 273 points
Spicemas Carnival 2022 running order of bands for Monday 8 August 2022 through Tuesday, August 2022: Jouvert through Carnival Tuesday.
- Jouvert Band: Call Time 5 am
- Monday Nite Mas Bands: Call Time 8 pm
- GMBA Bands assemble at Grand Anse Post Office on Carnival Tuesday – Traditional bands will lead off. Call Time 10 am
Appreciate the list (nothing on Spicemas website!), but where calypso??