The St Patrick’s Youth Organisation (SPYO) maintains its commitment to create programmes that develop and benefit the youth of Grenada.

The organisation successfully hosted its first ever Boys Leadership Summer Programme which ran from Monday, 18 July to Friday, 29 July 2022 at Mac Donald College.

The Leadership Programme aimed to change the lives of young men aged 10-16 through education, counselling, mentorship and empowerment with the intention of inspiring them to make a positive contribution toward the Grenadian society. The young men participated in many self-development sessions including anger management, public speaking, decision making, leadership, teamwork and money management. They also participated in skills training sessions including electrical installation, auto-mechanics, visual arts and plumbing and sporting activities such as cricket and football.

“Thank you. Gratitude is a must. I am looking forward to many more programmes like these for our boys. Leaders like you are what we need to help us mothers train our boys …positive mentors. Thank you for helping them realise they were born to be leaders and always strive for greatness,” said the mother of one participant at the conclusion of the programme.

Another pleased parent said, “To members of SPYO, my heartfelt thank you and appreciation for allowing my son to be a part of this educative and fun initiative. I pray that whatever the boys learnt will stay with them and they will use it as part of their daily lives, influencing others on the same positive pathway. Hats off to you SPYO, you have once again left your mark on a little piece of the world. Take a bow.”

SPYO would like to thank all the facilitators who took the time to positively impact the lives of the young men. The organisation extends a special thank you to the following sponsors who made the programme a success: Parliamentary Representative for St Patrick West, Hon. Joseph Andall, Dr Rawle Philbert of USA, Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, Grensave, Clear Vision, Success in Sisterhood, Kalico Shopping Centre, MNIB, GUT Group Medical Plan, Her Majesty’s Prisons and SPECTO.

SPYO