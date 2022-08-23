by Linda Straker

Re-elected to represent fishing and farming communities with 121 votes

First elected in 2020 after Dr Dunstan Campbell resigned

All senators will take oath of office at first sitting of Upper House

With votes totalling 121, Roderick St Clair was re-elected by representatives of the fishing and farming communities to represent them in the Senate or Upper House of Parliament for the 11th Parliament.

St Clair, the current General Manager of the Grenada Cooperative Nutmeg Association (GCNA), was one of 2 candidates nominated by the electorate of 125 farmers and fisherfolk. The other, Jennel Ramsee, who contested the 23 June General Election as an independent candidate, amassed 3 votes.

St Clair was first elected to serve in the Upper House in 2020 after Dr Dunstan Campbell resigned citing medical reasons. At that election, 10 of the 17 farming and fishing representatives voted for St Clair, and his term of office ended when the Parliament dissolved in May 2022 for the General Election.

The name of the newly elected representative will be sent to the Prime Minister for consideration, following Section 24 (2c) of the Grenada Constitution.

Grenada’s Senate comprises 13 people, appointed by the Governor-General. Seven are appointed under the advice of the Prime Minister, and 3 under the advice of the Leader of the Opposition. After organisations or interests the Prime Minister considers senators should be selected to represent are consulted, the Governor-General appoints 3 people. These 3 senators traditionally represent the Business Community, the Labour Movement and the Fishing and Farming communities. The business and labour movement representatives are yet to be named publicly.

All senators will take their oath of office at the first sitting of the Upper House. They will then elect a president and a deputy president.