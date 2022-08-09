Contrary to information presently in circulation that there was a fatal stabbing incident this morning (Monday, 8 August 2022) the public is advised that the victim of this particular incident did not succumb to his injury and is in stable condition.

In an unrelated incident, a female foreign national who was engaged in Parade of the Bands and fell off a trailer, is hospitalised and being assessed medically to ascertain the extent of her injuries.

In light of the above, the Royal Grenada Police Force re-emphasises the operation of its zero-tolerance approach to violence and offensive weapons and pleads with everyone to resolve disputes peacefully or report them to the police. Masqueraders and spectators are also advised to be extremely cautious, especially with moving vehicles.

Office of Commissioner of Police