The Ministry of Finance informs the public that due to the effects of the adverse weather conditions experienced over the weekend, (Saturday night 30 July and Sunday, 31 July 2022), the building housing the Gaming Secretariat was damaged.

As a consequence of this, the Gaming Secretariat Office will be closed until further notice.

Patrons can reach the secretariat by email – [email protected] or leave a message by calling the Ministry of Finance at telephone number 440-1998.

The Ministry sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused but assures that it is taking the necessary measures to address the matter in short order.

GIS