The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway, St George will be closed from Friday, 5 to Thursday, 11 August 2022.

The public is advised that during the closure, inspection of motor vehicles will be conducted, at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s.

Normal operations at the Licencing and Inspection Centre will resume on Friday, 12 August 2022 at 8 am.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police