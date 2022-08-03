The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that the Licencing and Inspection Centre at Dusty Highway, St George will be closed from Friday, 5 to Thursday, 11 August 2022.
The public is advised that during the closure, inspection of motor vehicles will be conducted, at the Traffic Department Headquarters, Carenage, St George’s.
Normal operations at the Licencing and Inspection Centre will resume on Friday, 12 August 2022 at 8 am.
The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Office of Commissioner of Police
License inspection should taken away from police. It’s a waste to have trained police officers overseasing drivers license when they should be out and about. While this job can be civil servant, it should not be a police. What is the purpose of Immani program?
I wonder how many of the police establishment comprise of Coast Guard /Fire Department.
These departments should be able attract young folks who wants to make career. No one should have to join the police to be a fireman/coast guard etc.