The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public of the traffic arrangements to facilitate the Opening Ceremony for the 1st Session of the 11th Parliament on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

These traffic arrangements will be in effect from 7 am until the conclusion of this activity.

No Entry

No entry will be allowed onto Lucas Street from its junction with Woolwich Road close to the Government House Roundabout.

Vehicles travelling to the Town of St George from the roundabout direction will make a left onto Woolwich Road then a right at the roundabout onto Lucas Street.

No Parking

No parking will be allowed on the right side of Lucas Street from its junction with Government House Roundabout to Sans Souci junction towards Market Hill direction.

VVIP & VIP Parking

VVIP & VIP along with members of the Upper and Lower Houses and Administrative Staff will be allowed to park on the compound of the Parliament Building.

Permanent Secretaries

Parking will be allowed on the left side of the concrete road on the Parliament Compound that connects with the road at the Old Government House Compound.

Parking

The general public will be allowed to park on the left side of Lucas Street from its junction with top Woolwich Public Road to its junction with Sans Souci Public Road towards the direction of Market Hill.

Ex-Parliamentarians and Heads of Departments

Parking will be allowed in an area to the left of the Audit Building at Mount Wheldale, St George’s.

Office of Commissioner of Police