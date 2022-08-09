The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate St David J’ouvert, on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.
No vehicle will be allowed to enter the Eastern Main Road from Crochu Junction close to Mr Jones’ Supermarket to Pomme Rose Junction during the period of St David J’ouvert, 2022.
Motorists travelling from Grenville direction will make a right turn onto Felix Park Public Road, then will make a right turn unto La Beau Road continuing unto Pomme Rose Public Road and exit on the Eastern Main Road.
Motorists travelling from St George direction will make a left turn unto Pomme Rose Public Road from Pomme Rose Junction and will exit on the Crochu Public Road.
No Entry
- Crochu Junction from the direction of Grenville towards La Tante
- Pomme Rose Junction from Parish Hall unto La Tante Junction
- Pomme Rose close to the Pentecostal Church unto Pomme Rose Back Road
- Top intersection of La Beau Road
No Parking
- No Parking will be allowed on the left side of Pomme Rose byroad
- No parking will be allowed on the left side of La Tante Bay Road
- No parking will be allowed on the right side of Dieare Morne Road
- No parking will be allowed at Crochu Junction to La Tante Junction
Parking
- Parking will be allowed on the right side of Pomme Rose byroad
- Parking will be allowed on the left side of La Tante Bay Road
- Parking will be allowed on the left side of Dieare Morne
- Parking will be allowed on the left side of Marlmount byroad
- Parking will be allowed on the left side of Canal Byroad
- Parking will be allowed on the left side of Belle Vue byroad
- Parking will be allowed at Belle Vue Playing Field
- Parking will be allowed at Marlmount Playing Field
Office of Commissioner of Police
