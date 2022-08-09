The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate St David J’ouvert, on Tuesday, 9 August 2022.

No vehicle will be allowed to enter the Eastern Main Road from Crochu Junction close to Mr Jones’ Supermarket to Pomme Rose Junction during the period of St David J’ouvert, 2022.

Motorists travelling from Grenville direction will make a right turn onto Felix Park Public Road, then will make a right turn unto La Beau Road continuing unto Pomme Rose Public Road and exit on the Eastern Main Road.

Motorists travelling from St George direction will make a left turn unto Pomme Rose Public Road from Pomme Rose Junction and will exit on the Crochu Public Road.

No Entry

Crochu Junction from the direction of Grenville towards La Tante

Pomme Rose Junction from Parish Hall unto La Tante Junction

Pomme Rose close to the Pentecostal Church unto Pomme Rose Back Road

Top intersection of La Beau Road

No Parking

No Parking will be allowed on the left side of Pomme Rose byroad

No parking will be allowed on the left side of La Tante Bay Road

No parking will be allowed on the right side of Dieare Morne Road

No parking will be allowed at Crochu Junction to La Tante Junction

Parking

Parking will be allowed on the right side of Pomme Rose byroad

Parking will be allowed on the left side of La Tante Bay Road

Parking will be allowed on the left side of Dieare Morne

Parking will be allowed on the left side of Marlmount byroad

Parking will be allowed on the left side of Canal Byroad

Parking will be allowed on the left side of Belle Vue byroad

Parking will be allowed at Belle Vue Playing Field

Parking will be allowed at Marlmount Playing Field

