For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

An Atlantic tropical wave extends along 44°W, from 04°N to 21°N or 1039 miles east of Grenada, moving west at 20kt. Convection is isolated and weak near the southern portion of the wave.

A tropical wave previously in the western Atlantic has been relocated farther west into the eastern Caribbean based on 8 pm surface and upper air observations from the Lesser Antilles. It is currently analysed along 62°W, or 18 miles west of Grenada from 05°N to 19°N, moving west at 20kt. No significant convection is observed near the wave.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of these waves.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 am.

Gerard Tamar, Duty Forecaster