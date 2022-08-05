For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical wave #1:

A central Atlantic tropical wave has its axis along 48°West, approximately 876 nautical miles east of Grenada. The axis is extending Southward of 21°N and is moving westward at about 15-20 knots. Scattered showers are noted near the wave axis south of 10°N. Model analysis indicates that this wave is expected to pass the State of Grenada on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of these waves and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 pm.

Andre Charles, Duty Forecaster