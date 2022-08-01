For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

Tropical Wave # 1:

A central Atlantic tropical wave has its axis along 41°W, extending from 21°N southward, 1201 nautical miles (nm) east of Grenada. It is moving westward at 15 kt to 20 kt. Scattered moderate convection from 05°N to 08°N between 38°W and 43°W.

The northern portion of the wave is embedded in a dry and dusty Saharan airmass which is suppressing convective activity. Weather models suggest that if the wave maintains its current forward speed, the axis will traverse the island chain on Wednesday. Additionally, this wave has the potential to induce cloudiness and scattered showers with a medium chance of lightning and thunder (overnight) if environmental conditions are favourable.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of this wave and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

Cécil Mitchell, Duty Forecaster