For Tropical North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico

AREA OF SPECIAL INTEREST: 10 – 20 °N AND 45 – 65 °W

A central Atlantic tropical wave has its axis along 52°West, approximately 560 nautical miles east of Grenada. The axis extends from 04°N to 21°N, and is moving westward at about 15 knots. At this forward speed, the axis of this wave is expected to traverse the island on Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Although no significant convection is observed near the wave at this time, in the northern sector of the wave, weather models suggest this wave will advect a band of low-level moisture into the Lesser Antilles before the axis traverses the Windward Islands. Therefore, an increase in cloudiness with some light to moderate showers on Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected. However, no significant convective activity is expected.

The Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the progress of these waves and provide updates in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 2 days.

The next update will be issued at 8 am.

Eugine Whint, Duty Forecaster